RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the Reno Fire Department are working to put out a fire at a storage unit complex near Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

It broke out around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

It is burning at a storage unit complex on S. McCarran Boulevard and Airway Drive.

You are asked to avoid the area while crews respond.

Crews respond to a fire at a storage unit complex on Friday, Feb. 26. (KOLO / Kurt Schroeder)

