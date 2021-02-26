California parolee pleads guilty to shooting Nevada deputy

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - A 22-year-old man who had been paroled after serving time for assaulting a California police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of a rural Nevada sheriff’s deputy last year.

Nicholas Berreman of Markleeville, California, also pleaded guilty this week to being a prohibited person in possession of a gun and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

Authorities say Berreman shot Douglas County Sgt. John Lenz multiple times Dec. 20 during a traffic stop in Gardnerville.

Lenz was hit in the cheek. He also was shot twice in the chest but body armor deflected those bullets and may have saved his life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.