California parolee pleads guilty to shooting Nevada deputy

Nicholas Berreman has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of a rural Nevada sheriff’s deputy last year.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - A 22-year-old man who had been paroled after serving time for assaulting a California police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of a rural Nevada sheriff’s deputy last year.

Nicholas Berreman of Markleeville, California, also pleaded guilty this week to being a prohibited person in possession of a gun and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

Authorities say Berreman shot Douglas County Sgt. John Lenz multiple times Dec. 20 during a traffic stop in Gardnerville.

Lenz was hit in the cheek. He also was shot twice in the chest but body armor deflected those bullets and may have saved his life.

