9th Circuit eyes California ban on high-capacity magazines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A federal appeals court will reconsider a three-judge court’s split ruling last year throwing out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.

An 11-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear the case.

Two members of the three-judge appellate panel ruled in August that California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.

The third member had said the ruling conflicts with decisions in six other federal appellate courts across the nation. Advocates on both sides said Thursday they are eager for a rematch.

