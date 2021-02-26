Advertisement

9th Circuit eyes California ban on high-capacity magazines

In this Jan. 29, 2013, file photo, semi-automatic rifles and large capacity magazines are...
In this Jan. 29, 2013, file photo, semi-automatic rifles and large capacity magazines are displayed during a joint legislative informational hearing about gun control at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A federal appeals court said Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, that it will reconsider a three-judge court's split ruling last year throwing out California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. An 11-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear the case after two members of the three-judge appellate panel ruled in August that California's ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the U.S. Constitution's protection of the right to bear firearms. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(Steve Yeater | AP)
By Don Thompson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A federal appeals court will reconsider a three-judge court’s split ruling last year throwing out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.

An 11-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear the case.

Two members of the three-judge appellate panel ruled in August that California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.

The third member had said the ruling conflicts with decisions in six other federal appellate courts across the nation. Advocates on both sides said Thursday they are eager for a rematch.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

In this March 31, 1998, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., examines a magazine clip...
In this March 31, 1998, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., examines a magazine clip from an AK-47 during a Capitol Hill news conference where she announced the introduction of legislation that would prohibit the sale of ammunition clips carrying more than 10 rounds, the type of high-capacity clip used in the Arkansas school shooting, and also revise the federal assault weapons law she authored four years ago. A federal appeals court said Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, that it will reconsider a three-judge court's split ruling last year throwing out California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, a decision with potential impact in many other states. (AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)(Khue Bui | AP)

Most Read

Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Shots fired graphic.
Suspects sought after spraying Sun Valley home with bullets; sleeping woman injured
Scott Nevin
Hours-long South Tahoe standoff ends after police turn off power
One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 49 recoveries, 35 new cases
Carson High School Orienteering Class
Navigating Virtually at Carson High School
Food Bank of northern Nevada
Increased Demand at Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Feeding the hungry: Food Bank facing higher demand