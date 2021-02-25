Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:01 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Windy weather this evening will diminish overnight. Expect a very cold start on Thursday, followed by a milder, mostly sunny afternoon. Another shot of mainly dry, colder air is due on Saturday. Like this system, it will bring windy conditions at times, with associated wind chill. No good chances of rain and snow are in the forecast through next week. -Jeff

Most Read

One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Two people dead in Minden shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Suspect arrested in northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather