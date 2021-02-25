Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Windy weather this evening will diminish overnight. Expect a very cold start on Thursday, followed by a milder, mostly sunny afternoon. Another shot of mainly dry, colder air is due on Saturday. Like this system, it will bring windy conditions at times, with associated wind chill. No good chances of rain and snow are in the forecast through next week. -Jeff