Advertisement

Suspects sought after spraying Sun Valley home with bullets; sleeping woman injured

Shots fired graphic.
Shots fired graphic.(Associated Pess)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in a shooting near the south end of Sun Valley that injured a woman sleeping in her bed.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Seven people were in a home on Braxton Circle when bullets penetrated the residence. A 43-year-old woman was shot while sleeping in bed, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies provided first aid and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. She has been released.

Investigators found they described as two dozen large-caliber rifle casings in the cul-de-sac.

There are no descriptions of the suspects or the get-away vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said at first it looked like it could be gang-related, but the victims have no gang ties.

People with information can call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320, email jaceves@washoecounty.us, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case #WC21-793.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with this crime.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Two people dead in Minden shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Suspect arrested in northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Seniors 65 and Older Can Get COVID-19 Vaccines
Nevada's U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto official portrait.
Nevada’s Cortez Masto makes reelection bid official in video
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Announces Reelection Bid
Friday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Local veteran gets new skis and boots.
Local veteran receives new skis and boots