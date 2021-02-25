Suspects sought after spraying Sun Valley home with bullets; sleeping woman injured

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in a shooting near the south end of Sun Valley that injured a woman sleeping in her bed.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Seven people were in a home on Braxton Circle when bullets penetrated the residence. A 43-year-old woman was shot while sleeping in bed, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies provided first aid and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. She has been released.

Investigators found they described as two dozen large-caliber rifle casings in the cul-de-sac.

There are no descriptions of the suspects or the get-away vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said at first it looked like it could be gang-related, but the victims have no gang ties.

People with information can call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320, email jaceves@washoecounty.us, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case #WC21-793.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with this crime.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.