State releases survey to help prioritize outdoor recreation funding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation and State Parks released its outdoor recreation survey. The goal is to gather input from the public for the 2022-2026 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).

SCORP will help guide the state’s outdoor recreation future. Every five years Nevada is required to develop and submit an updated SCORP to receive federal dollars from the Land and Water Conversation Fund.

Janice Keillor with the Nevada Division of State Parks said the survey will ask people about their time spent in the outdoors. “You know how many hours do you recreate outdoors? Do you have a park or trail within a 10-minute walk from your house? What type of facilities would you like to see prioritized?”

Collin Robertson with the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation said more people are spending time outdoors due to the pandemic. “Outdoor recreation is a quality of life indicator in Nevada and Nevadans and having access to many different kinds of outdoor recreation infrastructure, sights, and trails, its a super important part of life in Nevada.”

Robertson continued, “Outdoor recreation facilities and infrastructure is so important as we have seen during the pandemic, it’s one of the only things that people have had the opportunity to do.”

LWCF was fully funded through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) in late 2020. This year the state will receive over $3.8 million in annual LWCF funding.

Keillor said, “I anticipate in this next five-year plan we are going to discuss more new facilities and some of the things people want to see instead of just maintaining existing.”

The survey is available in English and Spanish until March 31st.

