Sprouts hiring for new Reno store

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sprouts Farmers Market announced Thursday it is opening a new location at Reno Public Market later this Spring, bringing with it more than 100 new jobs.

The new store opens May 12 at 7 a.m. at 299 East Plumb Lane.

According to a press release, there will be 110 full- and part-time positions available including: department managers, assistant department managers and clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator

Those interested in positions at the new Reno store should visit sprouts.com/careers to view openings and apply.

