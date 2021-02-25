RPD seeing increase in thefts of cars left running unattended

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say this time of year is a prime opportunity for vehicle thefts and burglaries, both of which can be completely preventable.

“If you see something, say something.”

Since January 1, 2021, the Reno Police Department (RPD) has seen at least 26 vehicle thefts related to northern Nevadans leaving their car unattended while warming up. This act is also against the law in the Silver State.

“There are people out there that walk by that running car and see that as an opportunity,” Adam Blount, Public Information Officer with RPD said. He also mentioned that more cars left running are being stolen this year compared to last year.

Vehicle and trailer burglaries are another crime local law enforcement is seeing an increase of right now.

Blount added, “Anything that’s going to put anybody in immediate harm’s way, that’s our number one priority to stop.”

Make sure you don’t leave any valuables, such as a cell phone, purse, wallet, sunglasses, inside your car, lock your doors, and park in well-lit areas to avoid becoming the next victim.

“We don’t want you to have to endure what it takes to get a window replaced or deal with insurance or getting your property back,” Blount said.

Officers aren’t the only ones responsible for stopping these illegal acts.

“Our community is our eyes and ears and we love the relationship we have with our community.”

By following these steps, you can help create a safer environment for your family and our community.

If you witness your car being stolen or broken into, call 911 immediately. Otherwise, you’re encouraged to call the non-emergency number at 775-334-COPS (2677) if you fall victim, but are not sure when the crime occurred. You can also file a report online.

