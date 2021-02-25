Rosen, Maine senator eye expanded rural broadband

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A pair of senators have proposed providing up to $15 billion in matching grants to help expand rural broadband access.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said Wednesday they are calling their proposal the “American Broadband Buildout Act.” T

hey say the grants would be used to help states and state-approved entities build “‘last-mile’ infrastructure to bring high-speed broadband directly to homes and businesses in areas that lack it.”

The senators said the projects must be located in unserved areas where broadband isn’t available at speeds that meet federal standards.

“Access to fast, reliable broadband is critical for families all across the state of Nevada -- including in our rural communities -- to do everything from attending school online to conducting business. I’m proud to co-lead this bipartisan legislation which would help ensure broadband access for Nevada’s rural communities and help to improve quality of life during this challenging time.”

From Sen. Rosen’s office:

The American Broadband Buildout Act would: