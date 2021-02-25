Rosen, Maine senator eye expanded rural broadband
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A pair of senators have proposed providing up to $15 billion in matching grants to help expand rural broadband access.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said Wednesday they are calling their proposal the “American Broadband Buildout Act.” T
hey say the grants would be used to help states and state-approved entities build “‘last-mile’ infrastructure to bring high-speed broadband directly to homes and businesses in areas that lack it.”
The senators said the projects must be located in unserved areas where broadband isn’t available at speeds that meet federal standards.
From Sen. Rosen’s office:
The American Broadband Buildout Act would:
- Require that projects that receive funding be located in “unserved” areas, where broadband is unavailable at speeds that meet the FCC’s standard. Narrowing the focus to these areas will ensure that the money goes where it is needed most and will also protect against “over-building” where broadband infrastructure is already in place;
- Require that this federal funding be matched through public-private partnerships between the broadband service provider and the state in which the infrastructure project will be built. This means that state, local, and private sector partners, along with the federal government, will have a shared commitment, ensuring that projects will be well-thought-out and designed to be sustainable;
- Require that projects be designed to be “future proof,” meaning that the infrastructure installed must be capable of delivering higher-speeds as broadband accelerates in the future. This will ensure that federal tax dollars are used to help build a network that serves rural Americans now and, in the future, without having to rebuild it every time technology advances;
- Direct the FCC to prioritize the funding of projects in states that have traditionally lagged behind the national average in terms of broadband subscribers and are at risk of falling further behind as broadband speeds increase; and,
- Provide grants to states and state-designated entities for digital literacy and public awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits and possibilities of broadband service