Report: Vegas casinos still slump, other markets improving

In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP...
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:05 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas Strip casinos are continuing to suffer effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but parts of the state that attract local and drive-in gamblers are showing signs of recovery.

That’s according to a Nevada Gaming Control Board report Thursday showing that casino winnings were down almost 27% in January compared with the same month a year ago.

The pandemic prompted closures in March 2020 and stopped a stretch of three $1 billion months.

Las Vegas resorts rely on air travelers, and McCarran International Airport reported Wednesday that passenger traffic is still down nearly 64% compared with a year ago.

