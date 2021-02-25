Report: Vegas casinos still slump, other markets improving

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas Strip casinos are continuing to suffer effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but parts of the state that attract local and drive-in gamblers are showing signs of recovery.

That’s according to a Nevada Gaming Control Board report Thursday showing that casino winnings were down almost 27% in January compared with the same month a year ago.

The pandemic prompted closures in March 2020 and stopped a stretch of three $1 billion months.

Las Vegas resorts rely on air travelers, and McCarran International Airport reported Wednesday that passenger traffic is still down nearly 64% compared with a year ago.

