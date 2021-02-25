Advertisement

Officials announce phased return to classrooms in Vegas area

Clark County School District logo.
Clark County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - School administrators in Las Vegas say they plan a phased return to classrooms in the coming weeks for middle and high school students in the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

Schools Superintendent Jesus Jara said Wednesday that sixth- and ninth-graders and high school seniors can return beginning March 22. Grades seven, eight, 10 and 11 can return April 6.

The announcement came as teachers prepare classrooms for pre-K to third-grade students to return Monday on hybrid two-days-a-week schedules. Instruction for the district’s 315,000 students has been virtual and online since last March due to the pandemic.

