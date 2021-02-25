New voices come to Nevada Legislature

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, lawmakers are conducting committee hearings in Carson City in a different manner.

Zoom is used for committee members. Those in favor, opposed, or neutral on a bill use special phone lines.

But last week during a hearing on AB 19, a bill designed to modify public school curriculum to include among other things multicultural education, you heard perhaps an unlikely person speaking in favor of the education bill.

“My name is Hannah Branch, I’m a senior at Wooster High School…” Hannah Branch a local high school senior and co-founder of Washoe County Students for change.

“Everyone had an opinion of what they wanted to say,” says Branch. “They just didn’t know how. For me it was just figuring out the mechanics of the whole thing. Figuring out how to sign up for public comment. And sort of what happens when a bill is heard on the committee floor for the first time,” she says.

Branch wasn’t the only high school student to testify in favor of AB 19. Magdalena Albright, and Maia Beaulieu local high school juniors testified as well,

“I really until this year, I wouldn’t raise my hand in class because I was terrified of public speaking,” says Beaulieu. “But, I think when you feel passionate about an issue it is a lot easier,” she says.

The three high school students say the technology makes it easier to testify to lawmakers when a bill comes up in which they have interest. Being part of a student organization committed to civil rights doesn’t hurt.

“There are potential bills out there that have that opportunity to make a huge impact on our lives. And they would be affecting us directly,” says Albright.

The students have their eyes on what’s happening in Carson City. Perhaps changing a few minds in the process. They aren’t just interested in their cell phones and have a lack of motivation.

Socially engaged, a keen knowledge of technology, and quick studies--this year’s legislative session could see greater participation of high school students during committee hearings than ever before.

