Nevada’s Cortez Masto makes reelection bid official in video

LAS VEGAS (AP) - U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto released a video on Wednesday announcing that she’s seeking reelection in 2022.

The Democrat filed paperwork in late December with the Federal Election Commission indicating she was running for reelection but did not make an announcement until Wednesday.

Cortez Masto says in the video that the state has been hit hard by the pandemic and needs someone working “night and day for Nevada in Washington.”

Cortez Masto became the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. She was among a group of women Joe Biden was considering as running mates in 2020 before withdrawing her name from consideration.

