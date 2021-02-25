Advertisement

Nevada COVID-19 task force hears of improvement

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force meeting.
The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force meeting.(Nevada Department o Health and Human Services)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is continued improvement in COVID-19 trends across the state, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force learned Thursday.

New cases are declining and the percentage of people testing positive is also declining, the task force learned.

There is also a decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19, in people in the intensive care unit and for people using ventilators.

Six counties were flagged for elevated disease transmission: Clark, Elko, Eureka, Mineral, Nye and Pershing. Clark, Elko, Mineral, Nye and Pershing counties were flagged for an elevated infection rate. Elko and Eureka counties were flagged for low number of tests. And all were flagged for having a high percentage of people tested having the disease.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Nevada’ vaccination rate is 13 percent had at least one dose and that equals the national rate.

