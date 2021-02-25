Advertisement

Local veteran receives new skis and boots

By Audrey Owsley
Feb. 24, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One local man is proving that you can never be too old to ski!

Raymond Joseph is a 96-year-old World War II veteran who still hits the slopes twice a week.

On Tuesday, he was named Bobo’s Ski and Patio’s sponsored skier and was given a brand new pair of skis and boots, something he says means a lot to him.

“Beautiful skis and boots, and a lot of attention. I really appreciate that,” he said.

Joseph said he plans to break-in his new skis Friday at Mt. Rose Ski Resort. He said he began skiing at age 50 and has been doing it ever since.

