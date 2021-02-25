Advertisement

Hours-long South Tahoe standoff ends after police turn off power

Scott Nevin
Scott Nevin(South Lake Tahoe Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The South Lake Tahoe Police Department had to shut off power to a neighborhood Wednesday to end an hours-long standoff.

Scott Nevin, 55, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police.

Police said Nevin came to South Lake Tahoe after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on his home down there and found 43 weapons, high-capacity magazines and tactical vests with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patches on them.

Authorities found him in a home in the 3700 block of Alder Avenue near Ski Run Boulevard. When they went there he refused contact. Authorities surrounded his home, evacuated the neighborhood and called in the special weapons and tactics team, the Douglas County tactical tea and the Tahoe-Douglas Bomb Squad.

After turning off the power, they made telephone contact with Nevin. He came outside. There was a brief struggle and he was taken into custody after receiving minor injuries No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Nevin was out on bail on 50 felony charges. He has also been sought on charges that include domestic violence, felony threats and witness intimidation, the police department said.

