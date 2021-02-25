Advertisement

Driver killed in Eureka County rollover crash, 5 others injured

One person died and five others were injured in a rollover crash near Carlin.
One person died and five others were injured in a rollover crash near Carlin.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died and five others were injured in a rollover crash in Eureka County.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 20 around 8:30 p.m. about 10 miles south of Carlin.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup was heading northbound on State Route 278 toward Carlin when he failed to make a curve in the road. The truck went off the right side of the road, and the driver steered to the left and hit a guardrail before the truck went down an embankment and rolled.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Cesar Castillo Gonzales of North Las Vegas, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Five others inside the truck all sustained minor injuries.

Officials said impairment is suspected in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

