District Recognized High School Lacrosse is canceled for the season

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - For many lacrosse players in the Silver State, their athletic career may come to an end earlier than expected.

Governor Steve Sisolak is allowing full-contact high school sports regulated by the NIAA to resume. Lacrosse is a Washoe County District recognized sport, but according to the mandate it is not allowed to resume at this time.

Lauren Healy, Spanish Springs High School senior said playing lacrosse for nine years and not being able to finish strong is devastating.

“We are less contact than some of the sports that are able to be played at this time. There is no reason for us to not be out there, for us not be competing because we work just as hard if not even more,” said Healy.

Rhonda Beadell, Spanish Springs Lacrosse Advisor said once they saw that football could resume they thought lacrosse would follow. She added this sport has always been placed on the back burner.

“Especially after this recent announcement, they feel discriminated against,” said Beadell.

In the governor’s latest announcement, a high-risk sport needs to be under NIAA to be supervised by the school district, but Beadell said lacrosse is already following the same guidelines and protocols.

“The idea that they are going to lose this year when they already lost last year, that’s half of their lacrosse career, this is not right, this is devastating,” Beadell explained.

Beadell said athletes have spent their entire lives to be the best at this sport and set themselves up for success. They are doing everything to not let their future fall victim to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.