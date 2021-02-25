Crews work to preserve habitat following 2020 Poeville Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Preserving the landscape after wildfire. Crews recently seeded more than 1,000 acres burned in a 2020 brush fire in Reno.

The Poeville Fire burned more than 3,000 acres on the east side of Peavine Mountain on June 27, 2020.

Humboldt Toiyabe and the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) worked on the seeding project to help restore the habitat damaged in the fire.

Crews work on a seeding project of more than 1,000 acres burned by the Poeville Fire. (@GovSisolak Twitter)

According to a tweet from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, “NDOW works on habitat restoration projects on almost 80K acres, which is critical to wildlife and preserving wildlife habitat!”

In Nov. 2020, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District concluded their investigation of the Poeville Fire, but never determined a cause.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.