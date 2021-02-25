Advertisement

Crews work to preserve habitat following 2020 Poeville Fire

Crews work on a seeding project of more than 1,000 acres burned by the Poeville Fire.
Crews work on a seeding project of more than 1,000 acres burned by the Poeville Fire.(@GovSisolak Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:27 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Preserving the landscape after wildfire. Crews recently seeded more than 1,000 acres burned in a 2020 brush fire in Reno.

The Poeville Fire burned more than 3,000 acres on the east side of Peavine Mountain on June 27, 2020.

Humboldt Toiyabe and the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) worked on the seeding project to help restore the habitat damaged in the fire.

Crews work on a seeding project of more than 1,000 acres burned by the Poeville Fire.
Crews work on a seeding project of more than 1,000 acres burned by the Poeville Fire.(@GovSisolak Twitter)

According to a tweet from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, “NDOW works on habitat restoration projects on almost 80K acres, which is critical to wildlife and preserving wildlife habitat!”

In Nov. 2020, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District concluded their investigation of the Poeville Fire, but never determined a cause.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Shots fired graphic.
Suspects sought after spraying Sun Valley home with bullets; sleeping woman injured
One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Scott Nevin
Hours-long South Tahoe standoff ends after police turn off power

Latest News

In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP...
Report: Vegas casinos still slump, other markets improving
The survey will help enhance the state's outdoor recreational facilities.
State releases survey to help prioritize outdoor recreation funding
District recognized high school lacrosse canceled for the season
District Recognized High School Lacrosse is canceled for the season
Vehicle running unattended
RPD seeing increase in thefts of cars left running unattended