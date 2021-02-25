Advertisement

Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season

Avalanche graphic
Avalanche graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - The avalanche danger in backcountries throughout the West is extremely high due to the kind of snowpack that happens about once a decade.

This avalanche season has already been historically dangerous, with 32 confirmed fatalities, all but one in the West.

The accidents have occurred during recreational activities like snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling and hiking. There were 15 confirmed deaths from slides from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, the most in a seven-day window since 1910.

Avalanche experts are warning anyone venturing into the backcountry to be on high alert because the threat of slides may only grow worse.

