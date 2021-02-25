Advertisement

Atlantis security team learns non-violent forms of detaining guests

Focus is on non-violent means
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Taking down a flagrant guest as safely as possible.

On Wednesday, the Atlantis security team went through a defensive tactics course intended to teach officers how to detain someone peacefully.

“We want to eliminate that fear factor that people get in their minds that (an officer is) being overly aggressive or (the person is) being hurt in some way,” said Harry Ehrman, Atlantis’s security and training manager. “These tactics aren’t designed for that.”

With the heightened awareness brought to topics like police brutality and excessive force Ehrman and his crew want to do their jobs without taking unnecessary measures.

Atlantis hired Controlled Force to teach the class - a national third party organization committed to improve security techniques.

Ehrman says this is the first time he and his officers have done this type of training.

“We don’t use batons. We don’t use handguns or anything like that. So everything you see here is hands-on.”

One of the focuses of the training is determining a course of action. One question that needs to be asked each time there is an incident is ‘how should a security officer respond in a particular situation?’ Taking the Coronavirus pandemic into consideration was also part of the training.

“(We’re teaching officers to keep) their masks on while the detention is going, but also make sure that we have hand sanitizer and make sure that those (officers) are cleaned up as well.”

These new techniques are something Ehrman wants his staff to revisit periodically.

“I want to encourage that we do quarterly trainings - or every 3 months or 4 months - so that they stay cognitive with the skills that they’re learning.”

