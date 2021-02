RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

A dry cold front will bring windy weather and colder temperatures on Wednesday. Watch for areas of blowing dust and bumpy travel. The weather will warm on Thursday and Friday, followed by another cold front early Saturday. While snow showers are possible, that system also looks like it will be on the drier side. Stay tuned. -Jeff