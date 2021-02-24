Two injured in overnight motorcycle crash in Washoe Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured overnight following a motorcycle crash.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the south side of Washoe Lake on Eastlake Boulevard.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue said one motorcycle was involved and the passenger was thrown over the guardrail.

One person had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital via Care Flight. The other person was taken to a hospital by the Carson Fire Department.

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash or if speed or impairment were factors.

Two people were injured in an overnight motorcycle crash on Eastlake Blvd. (Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District)

