Advertisement

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue hosts vaccination event for 65+

A COVID-19 vaccination event for residents 65 and older will be held Saturday, Mar. 6.
A COVID-19 vaccination event for residents 65 and older will be held Saturday, Mar. 6.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 and older.

The clinic will be held Saturday, Mar. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3663 Barron Way. Officials said 130 doses will be available.

It is for the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled at the event.

Residents should plan to receive the second dose 28 days later on April 3rd. You are also asked to remain at the location for observation following the first dose of your vaccine for 15 to 30 minutes.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Two people dead in Minden shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Suspect arrested in northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

Sign at health district's drive thru COVID vaccination clinic at the Livestock Events Center
Signups open for 65+ to get COVID-19 vaccine at Livestock Events Center
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine could be a possibility in the future, a leading UK...
Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says