Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue hosts vaccination event for 65+

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 and older.

The clinic will be held Saturday, Mar. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3663 Barron Way. Officials said 130 doses will be available.

It is for the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled at the event.

Residents should plan to receive the second dose 28 days later on April 3rd. You are also asked to remain at the location for observation following the first dose of your vaccine for 15 to 30 minutes.

