Signups open for 65+ to get COVID-19 vaccine at Livestock Events Center

Sign at health district's drive thru COVID vaccination clinic at the Livestock Events Center
Sign at health district's drive thru COVID vaccination clinic at the Livestock Events Center(Terri Russell)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents 65 and older can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Livestock Events Center.

Those 65 and older can use the online Washoe County Senior Covid-19 Vaccine Sign Up Form, or call 775-328-2427 for assistance with signing up.

The Washoe County Health District said it invited more than 25,000 seniors 70 years and older who signed up for the senior COVID-19 wait list. About 10,000 seniors 70+ were either called or sent an email earlier this week with the opportunity to sign up for an appointment. Because all seniors on the list were invited, the COVID-19 Response Team made the decision to open eligibility to the next group under the General Population lane of the State’s COVID-19 playbook, which is Nevadans aged 65-69 years.

“The COVID-19 response team has been working diligently to vaccinate as many eligible residents in Washoe County as possible based on the current allotment of vaccine received,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “Because of that hard work and the efforts of our community partners to vaccinate the 70 year and older population, we are able to open up eligibility to seniors 65 and up. We will continue to vaccinate seniors and those in the frontline/essential workforce. We appreciate our community providers stepping up to administer vaccines to seniors and we will continue to work together to get as many COVID-19 vaccines in arms as possible.”

The health district said seniors who received an email need to click the link in the email to schedule an appointment.

If you are aged 65-69 and have already signed up for the wait list, you do not have to sign up again.   Seniors 70 years and older who were on the waiting list but didn’t receive a call or email are asked to re-submit the form to be on the waiting list, email covidvaccine@washoecounty.us or call 775-328-2427.

