Reno Rodeo planning on 100% attendance this year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For over 100 years the Reno Livestock Events Center has been full every June for the Reno Rodeo, but that was not the case in 2020.

“We didn’t have a rodeo last year,” said Rodeo GM George Combs. “It’s been very difficult to get through.”

Unlike sports on TV, the Reno Rodeo clearly is not an event that works without fans, but the plan for this year is to have all of them.

“We are planning 100% at this time,” Combs stated,

Combs says that when you include the carnival, about 9,000 people can attend the rodeo each night. And while he says it’s possible that the rodeo could happen with a limited number of fans, it might not make financial sense.

“If the rodeo is limited where we have to continue with the social distancing we will probably not have the rodeo,” Combs remarked.

And not having it, would once again be a big hit financially to the community.

“The Reno Rodeo is a big event,” Combs added. “We have about a $50 million dollar impact each year back to the community.”

The rodeo staff has a first-hand look at the county’s vaccine rollout, which is happening in the Livestock Events Center parking lot, and their hope is that enough of them will be administered by the time their event happens.

“We don’t know what the guidelines are going to be for our event,” Combs stated. “We are only in February. We will make that decision as the time comes.”

Reno Rodeo tickets went on sale on Monday.

