Pandemic of Love local chapter helps those impacted by COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Helping a neighbor in need, that’s the goal of the Pandemic of Love organization.

Lead volunteer Patty Evans started a local chapter last month for the Reno-Sparks community.

“A lot of people haven’t been in this situation, COVID really tipped the apple cart for a lot of people, some are getting by or on the edge,” said Evans. “We had a mom whose internet was about to be cancelled and her son does distance learning for school.”

Pandemic of Love lead volunteer for Reno-Sparks Patty Evans and volunteer Kris Layman

Whether it’s paying for groceries or a utility bill, donors are matched with those who need help any type of help, the organization is also trying to gather community resources to lead people in the right direction.

“Our volunteers make matches, they work off of google sheets where people fill out forms,” added Evans. “Then we go in and we say okay you’re a great match for this person and they work out how that help will be provided.

Kris Layman is also an active volunteer in the organization.

“I have been able to connect with a couple of folks in need and step in at a time when all of those little things pile up for them and come in with a little bit of support,” said Layman. “If anything I’m happy to be able to give them an ear and sometimes that’s all people need is somebody to hear them.”

On the website, people can select to become a donor or request assistance...There’s also a fundraising option to provide an anonymous donation. So far Evans and her team have provided over eight thousand dollars in support for families.

“It’s extremely fulfilling to know you’re helping someone and know directly and the way I got involved with this is I got a stimulus check,” explained Evans. “I’m retired from 26 years from Renown health, I’m fine thank goodness but I wanted to take that money and give back.”

To learn more, you can email pandemicofloverenosparks@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.