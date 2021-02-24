Advertisement

Gas prices rise in Reno as oil refineries ramp up production

Experts said a small dip in gas prices is expected after Memorial Day weekend.
Experts said a small dip in gas prices is expected after Memorial Day weekend.
Experts said a small dip in gas prices is expected after Memorial Day weekend.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:16 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The deep freeze in the south last week is impacting gas prices nationwide. According to Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy, Patrick De Haan, gas rose five cents per gallon in Nevada within the last week.

The storm delayed some refinery operations as many braced for historically cold temperatures. De Hann said national gas prices jumped eleven cents per gallon last week.

As refineries ramp up production, De Hann said drivers will likely see another price increase. “Some states tend to be a little slow of how we see increases, I would say in the next week we’ll likely see another five to ten cents increase across much of Nevada and including Reno due to the outages we saw last week.”

De Hann said the upward trend will likely continue into next season. “But as we progress towards spring, with the demands continuing to go up because of improvements in the coronavirus situation, oil prices will likely keep going up.”

He continued, “We are going to transition to summer gasoline as well. So there’s a lot of natural catalysts in the spring that lead to rising prices.”

Nationwide, gas prices will likely rise fifteen to thirty-five cents per gallon by Memorial Day.

De Hann said drivers could see a small dip in prices after Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Two people dead in Minden shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Suspect arrested in northeast Reno slaying
Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County

Latest News

One Nevada Credit Union offers tips for avoiding tax fraud.
Tax fraud awareness
Avoiding scams and fraud during tax season
The Washoe County School District held a press conference Thursday to discuss cold weather plans
WCSD discusses solutions for chronic absences and lower graduation rates
New changes to PPP could benefit smallest businesses
Changes to Paycheck Protection Program could help local businesses