Gas prices rise in Reno as oil refineries ramp up production

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The deep freeze in the south last week is impacting gas prices nationwide. According to Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy, Patrick De Haan, gas rose five cents per gallon in Nevada within the last week.

The storm delayed some refinery operations as many braced for historically cold temperatures. De Hann said national gas prices jumped eleven cents per gallon last week.

As refineries ramp up production, De Hann said drivers will likely see another price increase. “Some states tend to be a little slow of how we see increases, I would say in the next week we’ll likely see another five to ten cents increase across much of Nevada and including Reno due to the outages we saw last week.”

De Hann said the upward trend will likely continue into next season. “But as we progress towards spring, with the demands continuing to go up because of improvements in the coronavirus situation, oil prices will likely keep going up.”

He continued, “We are going to transition to summer gasoline as well. So there’s a lot of natural catalysts in the spring that lead to rising prices.”

Nationwide, gas prices will likely rise fifteen to thirty-five cents per gallon by Memorial Day.

De Hann said drivers could see a small dip in prices after Memorial Day weekend.

