Advertisement

Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccination is a possibility in the future, according to a British virologist.

Wendy Barclay, the head of the infectious disease department at Imperial College London, told UK lawmakers Wednesday that a combination vaccine is the most likely scenario going forward.

The virologist said we’ll have to wait at least until next year to know more about the epidemiology of the new coronavirus variants before a combined vaccine can be developed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Two people dead in Minden shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Suspect arrested in northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push
William Burns is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to...
CIA nominee pledges to provide ‘unvarnished’ intelligence
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen dropped
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park