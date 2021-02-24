Carson City Library reopens to public, installs new automated sorter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Library has emerged from the coronavirus pandemic with new technology to help keep the community safe.

The library reopened its building to the public Monday, Feb. 22. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the downtime, the library made advances including touchless checkout and new book lockers. They also installed an automated book return and sorting system.

The Automated Materials Handler (AMH), developed by Lyngsoe Systems, offers a touchless service for staff and the public to quickly return materials by minimizing the number of touches through automated solutions.

Jesper Edwards and Ove Linden, Lyngsoe Field Support Engineers, install an Automated Materials Handler at the Carson City Library Saturday, December 19, 2020. (Candice Vivien | Nevada Momentum Fueled by RAD)

“Over the last year, we’ve all be thinking differently about health and safety and this is just another method we’ve implemented that supports our patrons and staff to help overcome concerns,” said Tod Colegrove, Carson City Library Director. “By implementing the automated handler, human contact is reduced, hygiene is improved and the physical stress of lifting materials is minimized for our staff.”

The upgrade was made possible through CARES (Coronavirus Relief Funds) funding through Carson City.

Curbside pickup services are suspended but items can be reserved and picked up at the book lockers outside the library’s front doors.

All events will remain virtual.

