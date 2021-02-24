Advertisement

Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May

No restart date for US cruises has been determined
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line is extending its cancelation of U.S. departures through May 31.

The company made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”

A date for the return of cruise operations in the United States hasn’t been set yet, according to Carnival.

Customers can check on the status of their cruises on the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Two people dead in Minden shooting
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Suspect arrested in northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington
LIVE: Biden signs executive order on US supply chains
Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.
AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year-old NC girl believed to be with father, may be heading to California
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker