Avoiding scams and fraud during tax season

(WBKO)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:30 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Identity theft is high all year long, but right now experts say scammers will steal your information and use it to file taxes under your name. Filing as early as possible is always recommended, but as we continue to face the Coronavirus crisis, unemployment fraud is a major problem.

One Nevada Credit Union officials say a record number of people in the silver state applied for unemployment, and even if you didn’t, that could still make you a target for scammers. One option is to create an account with DETR so that someone else can’t try to make a claim in your name. You can also request an identity protection pin from the IRS.

Remember to never give out personal information or respond to unknown callers, texts, or emails you might receive. For more guidance, head to onenevada.org.

