Washoe County seeks adoptive homes for local teens

By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - the Washoe County Human Services agency is asking for help finding foster homes for local teenagers.

The agency says there are over 175 teens between the ages of 12 and 18 in the county that are in need of adoptions. That is why the county is debuting a series of PSAs regarding the need for teen adoptions.

Local mother Kate Schmidt has adopted three kids herself, and knows just how much of an impact that decision can have.

“My daughter was 16 when she came to live with us with her little brother,” she explained. “It was one of the best things we’ve ever done.”

Schmidt knows that not everyone is willing to take in older kids, but says it can be very rewarding.

“The approach to teens can be a big deal,” said Schmidt. “But they are so incredibly resilient and so amazing that they just need people to feel safe.”

If you are interested in finding out about adopting, fostering, and mentoring click here.

