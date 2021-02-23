Washoe County Commissioners to review proposed ordinance on short-term rentals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Commissioners will look at a proposed ordinance to regulate short term rentals Tuesday afternoon. The county’s Planning and Building Division Director Mojra Hauenstein said, “We don’t have a way to really address if there is a noise complaint, trash complaint, parking, we understand this impacts through the community.”

She added, “Without an ordinance we really can’t help anybody in either side of the conversation.” Hauenstein said the county has between 900 to 1200 short term rentals like Airbnb’s or VRBO’s.

Commissioners will look at how property owners should operate STR’s such as location, occupancy limits and increased requirements, parking, signage, permits, defensible space, and more. “The noise especially with late night partying, that’s why we are proposing quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning and there are consequences to violating that standard.”

The first reading will also review fees, fines, and repercussions. Hauenstein continued, “So the ordinance really lines us with all of the issues, for example, parking trash, occupancy, and then provides standards that have to be met, and those standards if they are violated, turn into pretty steep violations.”

“The board wanted us to be effective, have stricter enforcement, timelines, but also stricter fees,” said Hauenstein.

If the first reading of the ordinance is approved, there will be a second reading on March 23rd.

Hauenstein said if its adopted in March, permits could be available in May and full enforcement could begin as early as August.

The meeting begins at 2:30 p.m.

