Advertisement

Washoe County Commissioners to review proposed ordinance on short-term rentals

Currently there is no ordinance in the county.
Currently there is no ordinance in the county.
Currently there is no ordinance in the county.(KOLO)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:45 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Commissioners will look at a proposed ordinance to regulate short term rentals Tuesday afternoon. The county’s Planning and Building Division Director Mojra Hauenstein said, “We don’t have a way to really address if there is a noise complaint, trash complaint, parking, we understand this impacts through the community.”

She added, “Without an ordinance we really can’t help anybody in either side of the conversation.” Hauenstein said the county has between 900 to 1200 short term rentals like Airbnb’s or VRBO’s.

Commissioners will look at how property owners should operate STR’s such as location, occupancy limits and increased requirements, parking, signage, permits, defensible space, and more. “The noise especially with late night partying, that’s why we are proposing quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning and there are consequences to violating that standard.”

The first reading will also review fees, fines, and repercussions. Hauenstein continued, “So the ordinance really lines us with all of the issues, for example, parking trash, occupancy, and then provides standards that have to be met, and those standards if they are violated, turn into pretty steep violations.”

“The board wanted us to be effective, have stricter enforcement, timelines, but also stricter fees,” said Hauenstein.

If the first reading of the ordinance is approved, there will be a second reading on March 23rd.

Hauenstein said if its adopted in March, permits could be available in May and full enforcement could begin as early as August.

The meeting begins at 2:30 p.m.

For a closer look at the agenda click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police investigate a shootout on Victorian Avenue.
Sparks Police investigating shootout on Victorian Avenue
The suspects were identified as 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, 25-year old...
Three arrested in connection with mail theft investigation
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Domestic violence call turns deadly, suspect in custody
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Shooting scene graphic.
Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
Atlantis Spa receives prestigious award from Forbes
Thrive Wellness of Reno offers support and resources for people suffering from eating disorders.
Eating disorder awareness week
Thrive Wellness of Reno
Local organization raises awareness for eating disorders
Sierra Belle Boutique in Midtown Reno
Female-owned small business reacts to PPP loan change