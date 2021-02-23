Two people dead in Minden shooting

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Minden on Monday night.

Authorities were called to a home on La Mirada Court off Jackie Lane for a report of shots fired around 6:15 p.m. Deputies reportedly found two men dead inside the residence. Investigators say the victims are related to one another. A witness told investigators that the men had been involved in a dispute with one another.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no threat to the general public and no one else appears to be involved in the incident.

