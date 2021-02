RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Tuesday will be a pleasant, mild day. Enjoy it, because a dry cold front will bring a windy, much colder day on Wednesday. Watch for bumpy travel, choppy lakes, and areas of blowing dust. The weather will warm again Thursday and Friday, followed by another sharp front on Saturday. That system could bring a shot of snow to some areas. Stay tuned. -Jeff