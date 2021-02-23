The Road Ahead with RTC: Zero Fatalities Save Yourself Campaign

SPONSORED: Save Yourself is the first campaign launch of the Zero Fatalities Program 10-Year Anniversary. As part of the first phase of the Save Yourself campaign, we are focusing on three specific safety topics: pedestrian safety, intersection safety, and distracted driving now through March. The campaign is designed to try to get people’s attention and to eliminate unsafe behavior on our roadways by capitalizing on the current cultural climate and emphasizing personal responsibility and self-preservation. By taking a new approach to traffic safety messaging, we’re asking Nevadans to do the bare minimum and save themselves, which will hopefully create a domino effect in reducing Nevada’s traffic fatality numbers as a whole, because Lives are on the Line.

In 2019, Nevada saw nine distracted driving fatalities, 98 intersection fatalities and 62 pedestrian fatalities. These deaths were completely avoidable by simply focusing on the road, stopping on red and walking smart. With so much out of our control this last year, Save Yourself emphasizes what is within our control, which is saving our own lives.

Zero Fatalities will implement the “Save Yourself” campaign messaging in a combination of paid and earned media to reach audiences in both Northern and Southern Nevada. “Save Yourself” media efforts include digital display ads, billboards, bus shelters, PSAs on streaming services like YouTube and Hulu, and via social media content on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information about the campaign, click here.