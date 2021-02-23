Advertisement

One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville

Nevada Highway Patrol logo(NHP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed Tuesday following a three-car crash in Gardnerville.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 395 at Courtland Lane, south of China Springs Road.

The highway in that area is blocked in both directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

