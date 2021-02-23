One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed Tuesday following a three-car crash in Gardnerville.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 395 at Courtland Lane, south of China Springs Road.

The highway in that area is blocked in both directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

