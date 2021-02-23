Advertisement

Look for February’s full snow moon this weekend

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:40 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – February’s full moon appears just before the end of the month.

The snow moon rises this weekend, peaking early Saturday morning at 3:17 a.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for this month’s full moon focus on animal names, including eagle moon, bear moon, raccoon moon, groundhog moon and goose moon.

Because of the scarcity of food during the depths of winter, the Cherokee people called it the bony moon or hungry moon.

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police investigate a shootout on Victorian Avenue.
Sparks Police investigating shootout on Victorian Avenue
The suspects were identified as 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, 25-year old...
Three arrested in connection with mail theft investigation
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Domestic violence call turns deadly, suspect in custody
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Shooting scene graphic.
Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in...
Consumer confidence rises for second straight month
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
LIVE: Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol
FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. responds...
What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump’s tax records
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General...
SPLC: At least 160 Confederate symbols taken down in 2020