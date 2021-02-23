Advertisement

Local organization raises awareness for eating disorders

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - February 22 through 28 is National Eating Disorders Awareness week, and organizations are educating communities in an effort to reduce stigmas and provide better access to resources.

Thrive Wellness of Reno is the only facility in Nevada that offers specialized care for eating disorders. Katie Stout, Program Director for Thrive Wellness, says the issue is more common than we may think with one in ten people experiencing a disorder at some point in their life. Stout adds that if an eating disorder is not treated, it can be deadly.

“When we don’t fuel our body. When we are throwing up a lot or we are not giving ourselves nutrition; our heart, our kidneys, our liver - they just don’t function well. So, heart attacks, electrolyte imbalances, are really dangerous things that people succumb to with eating disorders,” says Stout.

If you think someone may be dealing with an eating disorder, Stout recommends offering encouragement and support to that person. You can also tell them that resources are available to help them.

Signs that someone may be suffering from an eating disorder include constant concern with body image, a concern or frequent conversation about food, self-isolation and depression.

People who are seeking help can reach out to Thrive Wellness for a free assessment. It also hosts a free weekly support group. You can find more information about Thrive Wellness here.

