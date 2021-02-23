Advertisement

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Americans, Nevadans who have died from COVID

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered both state and American flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds until sunset Feb. 26 to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

“Today, we will lower the flags to commemorate and honor the lives of the 500,000 Americans and the more than 4,900 Nevadans that have passed away due to COVID-19. This represents a significant and historic loss for our nation and for the state of Nevada. Their presence in our communities and in our hearts will never be forgotten,” said Gov. Sisolak. “The First Lady and I extend our love and condolences to the families of those that have lost a loved one and have been tragically impacted by this pandemic.”

On February 22, President Biden issued a Presidential Proclamation ordering the lowering of flags to half-staff in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police investigate a shootout on Victorian Avenue.
Sparks Police investigating shootout on Victorian Avenue
Two people dead in Minden shooting
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Domestic violence call turns deadly, suspect in custody
The suspects were identified as 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, 25-year old...
Three arrested in connection with mail theft investigation
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Suspect arrested in northeast Reno slaying

Latest News

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations --...
White House promises vaccine help as states rush to catch up
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 102 new cases, 373 recoveries
A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of Americans are worried about the possibility of becoming...
Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon