Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Americans, Nevadans who have died from COVID

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered both state and American flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds until sunset Feb. 26 to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

“Today, we will lower the flags to commemorate and honor the lives of the 500,000 Americans and the more than 4,900 Nevadans that have passed away due to COVID-19. This represents a significant and historic loss for our nation and for the state of Nevada. Their presence in our communities and in our hearts will never be forgotten,” said Gov. Sisolak. “The First Lady and I extend our love and condolences to the families of those that have lost a loved one and have been tragically impacted by this pandemic.”

On February 22, President Biden issued a Presidential Proclamation ordering the lowering of flags to half-staff in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

