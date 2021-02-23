Advertisement

Female-owned small business reacts to PPP loan change

Sierra Belle Boutique in Midtown Reno
Sierra Belle Boutique in Midtown Reno(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Much-needed COVID-19 relief is on the way for small minority and female-owned businesses across the nation, including Nevada.

“Americans’ small businesses are hurting and they’re hurting badly and they need help now,” President Joe Biden said.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, the Biden Administration announced an expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). It’s designed to help the country’s smallest businesses.

“They’re the glue and heart and the soul of our communities, but they’re getting crushed.”

President Joe Biden

Starting Wednesday, February 24, 2021, establishments with fewer than 20 employees will have an exclusive two-week window to apply for funding. Such businesses make up the majority of small businesses in the U.S.

“These changes will bring much-needed, long overdue help to small businesses who really need help staying open,” Mr. Biden said.

Amber Aramini, Owner of Sierra Belle Boutique in Midtown agrees. She added, “I think it could really help, that’s a great idea and I think that it will all the businesses around here so much.”

The women’s clothing store has been open for about five years, but Aramini has been running it with only three other employees since July 2020 with COVID in full force.

“It’s been pretty challenging because you always have to keep an eye out for the next rule and stuff,” Aramini said.

She believes this new funding could help expand her website, among other things that would help her small business continue to grow.

Aramini added, “It’s a possibility that I would be super interested in applying for.”

She says she’s not only thankful for the relief from the government but also the community rallying around local shops.

“They have supported us so much, and honestly without them, I would not be open right now.”

Amber Aramini, Owner of Sierra Belle Boutique

This change to the PPP will provide additional hope for mom and pop businesses so they, too, can feel strong enough to make it through this pandemic.

President Biden and his team also carved out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene graphic.
Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Stabbing graphic
Two critically injured in Sparks stabbing; suspect sought
Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe...
Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
Biden honors 500K+ killed by COVID
Biden honors 500K+ killed by COVID
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: No deaths, 15 new cases
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: No deaths, 205 recoveries