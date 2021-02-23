Advertisement

Domestic violence call turns deadly, suspect in custody

Mono County Sheriff's Office
Mono County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in Mono County.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol responded to a domestic violence call in the Benton area on Feb. 19 around 9:30 p.m. Deputies found evidence of forced entry but no one was inside.

The suspect’s vehicle was found at a home in Hammil Valley and the victim was found dead inside the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself in a motorhome on the property, but was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

The name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The case is under investigation. Authorities said additional details will be released as they become available.

