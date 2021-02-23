Advertisement

Atlantis Spa receives prestigious award from Forbes

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
Atlantis Casino Resort Spa(KOLO)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the sixth year in a row, Spa Atlantis has earned the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. Of the over 149,000 spas worldwide, Forbes presented its Four-Star Award to only 200 spas, placing Spa Atlantis on its exclusive list of the most luxurious spas in the world. Spa Atlantis is the only spa in Reno to receive this distinction.

Amenities inside the 30,000-square-foot spa include the Brine Inhalation-Light Therapy Lounge, the Laconium Relaxation Lounge, the Rasul Ceremonial Chambers, the Aqua Spa Lounge, a Hammam Wet Table, a Weightless Flotation Soft-Pack System® and a Nature Experiential Shower.

In addition to Spa Atlantis earning the Forbes Four-Star Award, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa all received the 2021 Recommended rating from Forbes Travel Guide. According to Forbes, Recommended properties consistently offer guests excellent service and facilities. Atlantis is the only property in Reno to be highlighted by Forbes and its globally respected rating system.

Forbes’ anonymous professional inspectors make their evaluations based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. Hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide are assessed on the same stringent standards, with a final composite score determining the rating of the particular property.

