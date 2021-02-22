Advertisement

Three arrested in connection with mail theft investigation

The suspects were identified as 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, 25-year old Jeremy Marchi of Mendocino County, and 30-year old Jennell Bartholomew of Sacramento County.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a watchful resident for helping lead to the arrest of three suspects in connection with mail theft.

The resident called authorities around 1 a.m. on February 18, 2021 after seeing a car casing mailboxes. The driver sped away and crashed into a nearby field.

Responding deputies found stolen mail at the scene of the crash. Authorities said the mail belonged to people living in Lincoln, Granite Bay and the Sacramento area.

The suspects were identified as 30-year old Jennell Bartholomew of Sacramento County, 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, and 25-year old Jeremy Marchi of Mendocino County. Both Salas and Marchi had outstanding Sacramento County warrants.

Deputies searched Salas’ purse and found several credit cards and a California driver’s license belonging to other people.

The three suspects were arrested for identify theft, conspiracy, and concealing evidence. Salas was additionally arrested for possession of a driver’s license for the purpose of forgery and her warrant.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to be aware and check your mailbox, especially during tax season, to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

