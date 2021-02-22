Advertisement

Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.
Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene graphic.
Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says
Stabbing graphic
Two critically injured in Sparks stabbing; suspect sought
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe...
Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert

Latest News

Norway’s National Museum says a small, barely visible sentence written with a pencil on Edvard...
Norway museum: Munch wrote ‘madman’ sentence on ‘The Scream’
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to...
Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump