Advertisement

Supreme Court declines Trump request to halt tax record turnover to NY state prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
By JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:41 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is declining to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The court’s action Monday is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors’ investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view. The ongoing investigation the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency. Trump has called it “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene graphic.
Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says
Stabbing graphic
Two critically injured in Sparks stabbing; suspect sought
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe...
Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert

Latest News

Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American tire deal
Engine parts were strewn over a Denver suburb after a malfunction on Saturday.
911 calls: Plane engine explodes over Colorado
Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
LIVE: AG nominee Garland to focus on civil rights, political independence