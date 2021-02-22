Advertisement

Sparks Police investigating shootout on Victorian Avenue

Sparks Police investigate a shootout on Victorian Avenue.
Sparks Police investigate a shootout on Victorian Avenue.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police Officers are looking for the people involved in a shootout in front of the Nugget Casino.

It happened just before 7 A.M. Monday, February 22, 2021. Police say the confrontation involved one man on foot and another man in a blue SUV who left the scene driving eastbound. That SUV is believed to have bullet damage.

On person in a red car was caught in the crossfire, but there were no injuries reported.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage, and the investigation is ongoing.

