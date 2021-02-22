Advertisement

Situation involving man on roof of Moana Ln. business now over

The Reno Police Department asked drivers to avoid Moana Ln. between S. Virginia St. and Kietzke...
The Reno Police Department asked drivers to avoid Moana Ln. between S. Virginia St. and Kietzke Ln. while officers responded.(KOLO/Mike Cooper)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A situation involving the Reno Police Department and a man on a roof is now over.

Police responded to a business on Moana Lane between S. Virginia St. and Kietzke Ln. around 2 p.m. Monday.

Officers were negotiating with the man, trying to get him off the roof. Eventually a ladder truck was used to bring him down.

Officers have not released further details about the incident.

Moana was closed down while officers responded. It is expected to reopen shortly.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene graphic.
Police seek information on northeast Reno slaying
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Marijuana sold in Nevada failed yeast and mold testing, board says
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Stabbing graphic
Two critically injured in Sparks stabbing; suspect sought
Diego Salido, left, Kira Ann Clapp and Scott Zettelmeyer, a REMSA employee and member of Washoe...
Couple reported missing rescued on Black Rock Desert

Latest News

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue respond to a fire at an apartment complex at 4123 Pine Blvd....
One dead, six rescued in South Lake Tahoe apartment building fire
The state Senate unanimously passed a bill on Monday to recognize so-called dark sky...
Nevada Senate passes bill to form ‘dark sky places’ program
The suspects were identified as 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, 25-year old...
Three arrested in connection with mail theft investigation
Carson City Health and Human Services reschedules vaccine events
Quad-County announces rescheduled COVID-19 vaccination events