Situation involving man on roof of Moana Ln. business now over

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A situation involving the Reno Police Department and a man on a roof is now over.

Police responded to a business on Moana Lane between S. Virginia St. and Kietzke Ln. around 2 p.m. Monday.

Officers were negotiating with the man, trying to get him off the roof. Eventually a ladder truck was used to bring him down.

Officers have not released further details about the incident.

Moana was closed down while officers responded. It is expected to reopen shortly.

Please avoid Moana Ln between S Virginia St and Kietzke Ln as negotiations are taking place with a man on a roof. pic.twitter.com/qf94M9mW0H — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) February 22, 2021

