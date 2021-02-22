Quad-County announces rescheduled COVID-19 vaccination events

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Health and Human Services announced the dates of the rescheduled COVID-19 vaccination events after confirming it received their shipment of vaccine.

The events were postponed after severe winter weather across the country delayed vaccine shipments.

The dates for the rescheduled events are as follows:

The 2nd dose event at the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Yerington

Originally scheduled for February 17, 2021 (was previously rescheduled for February 19, 2021)

Rescheduled for: February 23, 2021 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Yerington `

The 1st dose event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Gardnerville

Originally scheduled for February 18, 2021

Rescheduled date: February 25, 2021 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds

The 2nd dose event at Carson Valley Inn

Originally scheduled for February 20th – 21st at the Douglas County Senior Center

Rescheduled for: February 27, 2021 at the Douglas County Senior Center or Douglas County Fairgrounds (recipients will be notified of the location once their appointment is rescheduled).

Officials said appointments were not canceled. Those who had an appointment for a rescheduled event will not need to make another appointment. Patients will receive an email confirmation of their vaccine appointment with the new date. If the patient does not have an email, they will receive a phone call from CCHHS notifying them of the rescheduled date.

According to the CDC, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose without changing the efficacy of the vaccine.

Anyone with questions can call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (775) 434-1988.

For more information the COVID-19 vaccine and to see who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Quad-County Region, click here.

